K.C. Fire battles house fire possibly caused by exploding refrigerator

6:47 AM, Jan 6, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews are cleaning up a house fire in Oildale this morning that they say was possibly caused by an exploding refrigerator. 

The blaze started around 5:30 a.m. on Harris Drive, near Beardsley Avenue. 

Officials say no one was injured in the fire. 

