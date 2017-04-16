KCFD investigating Rosamond apartment fire

Partly Cloudy
ROSAMOND, Calif. - Kern County firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire in Rosamond on Saturday.
It happened around 8 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex on B Street near Rosamond Boulevard.
Crews were able to attack the blaze quickly, containing it to only one apartment. All residents were able to make it out safely and no injuries reported.
Officials estimate the fire caused nearly $70,000 in damage.
