The Kern County Fire Department is not is not handing out sandbags at any fire stations, they announced Wednesday.

Limited quantities of sand for sandbags are available at the following locations:

Lamont – David A. Head Community Center, 10300 San Diego St.

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella “Tank Park”, Lake Isabella Blvd near Elizabeth Norris rd.

Wofford Heights Park, East Evans Rd

Squirrel Mountain Valley – McCray rd and Dogwood Ave.

Hanning Flat, Sierra Way

Kernville – Rodeo Grounds Scodie Ave.

Havilah – Cal Bodfish Rd.

Twin Oaks - Ed Oakley Hall

Lebec - West of I-5 near Lebec Rd. off ramp

Frazier Mountain County Park

Lake of the Woods – Cuddy Hall

Pine Mountain Club – County Fire Station, Symonds Dr.

Taft – 10th St and Front Street

Glennville – Linn’s Valley Poso Flat School