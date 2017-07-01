KCSO Bomb Squad called out to Sheriff's Deputy's home after suspicious package found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called out to Lake Isabella Thursday morning in the area of Scovern St. and Alta Sierra Ave.

According to the Kern Valley Sun, on the morning on June 29, residents in the area of Scovern Street were asked to stay in their homes as the bomb squad investigated a suspicious item that was left at the home of a local sheriff's deputy.

The Kern Valley Sun reported that the package appeared to contain a pipe bomb.

Residents were asked to evacuate their homes as the bomb squad detonated the device.

After the bomb squad detonated the device, it was determined that it was not in fact an explosive. The sheriff’s department recovered pieces of the device afterward and are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the local Kern Valley Sheriff’s substation at 760-549-2100.