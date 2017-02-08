KCSO deputy involved in Highway 178 accident in Kern River Canyon

Chloe Nordquist
10:56 PM, Feb 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
An accident involving a KCSO deputy was reported in the mouth of the Kern River Canyon on Highway 178 Tuesday night.

The deputy hit a large boulder while traveling eastbound in the roadway around 10 p.m., according to officials.

Heavy rain was reported in the area. They think the crash was weather related.

Initial reports indicated the deputy received only minor injuries.

