KCSO investigation underway near Pacheco Road and Cottonwood Road

Brandon Johansen
10:33 PM, Jul 2, 2017
Cottonwood and Pacheco Investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation near the area of Cottonwood Road and Pacheco Road in southeast Bakersfield.

It's unknown at this time what prompted the investigation. Traffic on Cottonwood is slowed at this time.

We have a crew on scene, check back for updates.

 

