KCSO looking for East Bakersfield stabbing suspects

Bakersfield - On April 15, 2017 at about 9:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Kern Medical for a report of a victim of a stabbing. The victim, a 26 year old male, had sustained a single stab wound to his neck and was listed in critical but stable condition.

It was later determined the victim had been stabbed near an internet casino in the area of North Inyo Street and Irene Street at about 2:00 pm that day. Bakersfield Police Department initially handled the investigation and detained two subjects who had transported the victim to Kern Medical. BPD also seized the vehicle the victim had been transported in.

Once BPD determined the location of occurrence (which is in Sheriff's Office jurisdiction) the investigation was turned over to the Sheriff's Office.

At this point no arrests have been made.