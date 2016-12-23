KCSO looking for two suspects who stole from a store at the Tejon Outlet Mall

4:49 PM, Dec 22, 2016
Nordquist, Chloe
Kern County sheriffs are looking for two theft suspects who stole handbags from the Michael Kors store at the Tejon Outlet Mall.

On December 9 at 8:45 p.m. the suspects took several handbags from inside the store and ran away.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’10” and 140 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’4” and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

