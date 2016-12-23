KCSO looking for two suspects who stole from a store at the Tejon Outlet Mall

Haze
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 54°
LO: 36°
Kern County sheriffs are looking for two theft suspects who stole handbags from the Michael Kors store at the Tejon Outlet Mall.
On December 9 at 8:45 p.m. the suspects took several handbags from inside the store and ran away.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’10” and 140 pounds.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’4” and 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office released new details Thursday on the in-custody death of Juan Fidel Castro, explaining the use of force was…
Kids from an East Bakersfield elementary school were given an early Christmas present Thursday courtesy of Bakersfield Christian High School.
David Hook, the man involved in a hate crime against a Sikh man back in September, has taken a plea deal.