KCSO looking for two suspects who stole from a store at the Tejon Outlet Mall

Kern County sheriffs are looking for two theft suspects who stole handbags from the Michael Kors store at the Tejon Outlet Mall.

On December 9 at 8:45 p.m. the suspects took several handbags from inside the store and ran away.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’10” and 140 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’4” and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.