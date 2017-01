On Friday night deputies from the Frazier Park substation responded to a report of a missing woman in the Pine Mountain Club area around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the woman was last seen on foot leaving her residence.

Since there was extreme cold and snow in the area, deputies requested the assistance of volunteers from the Sheriff's South Kern Search and Rescue Team.

During the search a witness was located and said they picked the woman up and called for medical aid after finding her in distress.

Officials later determined the woman had been taken by hall ambulance to a hospital outside of the area.