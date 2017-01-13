Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking holding event in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Tomorrow, Saturday, January 14, the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking(KCAHT) will be holding an event to highlight the existence of one of the fastest growing crimes in the world.

The Human Trafficking Awareness Event will be held at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield from noon to 1 p.m.

In 2015, KCAHT reported 130 cases of human trafficking in Kern County with 122 individuals assisted; 44 minors and 86 adults. Only 13 cases involved foreign nationals. Of those cases, 110 were sex trafficking and 7 labor trafficking.