Kern County Board of Supervisors approves Frazier Park road closure due to snow proposal

In a unanimous vote, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed resolution restricting the use of roads in the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club areas due to snow.

According to residents, so-called snow bunnies, and the congestion they bring, were causing safety issues in the area. California Highway Patrol agreed, noting that over Christmas weekend traffic entering the Frazier Park off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 was backed up for over an hour. CHP also shared that people parking their cars on the side of the road also poses safety issues.

CHP now has the authority to restrict or close county highways due to snow in the interest of public safety in the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -