Kern County discusses regulating marijuana

10:22 PM, Feb 10, 2017

File photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)

David McNew/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

Kern County had a scoping meeting on Friday about the Marijuana Land Use Ordinance Amendment.

The county is releasing a fiscal report in May or June, a Planning Commission Hearing is scheduled for August, and a Board of Supervisors Hearing is scheduled for September or October.

More information, including an interactive map, is available on the Planning and Natural Resources Department website. http://pcd.kerndsa.com/marijuana-land-use

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News