Kern County discusses regulating marijuana

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
HI: 66°
LO: 42°
File photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Kern County had a scoping meeting on Friday about the Marijuana Land Use Ordinance Amendment.
The county is releasing a fiscal report in May or June, a Planning Commission Hearing is scheduled for August, and a Board of Supervisors Hearing is scheduled for September or October.
More information, including an interactive map, is available on the Planning and Natural Resources Department website. http://pcd.kerndsa.com/marijuana-land-use
Kern County had a scoping meeting on Friday about the Marijuana Land Use Ordinance Amendment.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors gave the approval to apply for a body camera grant for the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Tehachapi police are warning residents about the fake, scam calls from a robocall pretending to be the IRS.
Could the Bike Path Beavers be back?