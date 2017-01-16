Kern County Fire Department in the process of rescuing someone in Kernville

Zuriel Loving
10:02 AM, Jan 16, 2017
1 hour ago

KERNVILLE, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department is in the process of rescuing someone off a trail in the Kernville area using a helicopter.

KCFD's public information officer believes it's in the Cannell Meadow Trail area. He does not have any information on injuries at this time.

Local News