Kern County Firefighters respond to Northwest Bakersfield industrial accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a person with their hand caught in machinery at an industrial facility Wednesday morning.

The patient’s hand was stuck between two rollers and would require an extensive extrication.

The facility is located in Northwest Bakersfield near 7th Standard Road and Golden State Highway.

Officials provided patient care while additional crews were assigned to disassemble the machinery.

The patient was taken to a local trauma center.