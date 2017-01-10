Kern County Sheriff's Office looking for Crystal Water burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect who forced entry in to the Crystal Water store in South Bakersfield.

The burglary happened back on June 4, 2016 at 228 White Lane.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin to medium build, 20 to 30 years old, and short hair.

He was wearing a light colored short sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Detective John Smith at 661-392-4376 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.