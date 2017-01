On Friday the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team helped several people who were stranded in their vehicles because of heavy snow in the Kern River Valley area.

Officials received a call for help around 10:30 p.m. that said a family was stranded in their vehicle in deep snow in the area of Alta Sierra.

Neither CHP nor deputies were able to reach the area were able to get to the area because of the heavy snowfall.

A search and rescue call-out was made and volunteers from the Sheriff's Kern Valley Search and Rescue Team responded with specialized equipment.

During the rescue operation, searchers found two other stranded motorists.

After several hours, all vehicles were safely rescued.