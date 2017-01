Volunteers from the Sheriff's Office Kern Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to help a man, his wife and another woman who were stranded in a vehicle Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. officials received a call for help from the adult male saying they were stranded in his vehicle on Fay Ranch Road north of Weldon due to ice and snow.

The couple had offered to give a 72 year old woman a ride home from Sierra Market, but they were unable to make it there and unable to turn around.

Volunteers from the Sheriff's Office Kern Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and assisted the couple and the elderly woman. The couple was able to drive away after being assisted.

The 72 year old woman was taken to Kern Valley Hospital for evaluation.