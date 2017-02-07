Kern High School District discusses sex education options

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District discussed sex ed during Monday’s board meeting.

They held their first-reading of a policy that would bring the district into compliance with a state law passed last year overhauling sex education courses.

That law, the California Healthy Youth Act, mandates that districts provide instruction that recognizes alternative sexual orientations, provides examples of same-sex relationships and teaches pupils about gender identity and expression.

Some trustees showed support for the policy, especially considering Kern County’s high rates for STDs.