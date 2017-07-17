Kern Public Health closes Pho Hut due to multiple health violations

Fair
Bakersfield - The Kern Public Health Department has closed Pho Hut Restaurant due to multiple health code violations.
The restaurant located on California Avenue was closed by Public Health on Friday.
Public health said there were cockroaches found under the hand sink, food preparation sink, and dishwasher.
Other violations include a food strainer being used to collect food debris, a pot of pork chops being thawed on the floor near food prep area, severe buildup under cooking equipment and flooring.
