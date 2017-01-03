KHSD teacher aide pleaded not guilty in sex case with student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Kern High School District aide charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a student pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Marci Kindell will appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on January 16.

The student in the case attended a program at Vista West High School. Kindell was arrested December 8.

