LA County Firefighters fight blaze in Newhall Pass area

Bakersfield - Los Angeles County Firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire in the Newhall Pass area Thursday afternoon.



The fire was reported just before 2:00 p.m. near The Old Road and Towsley Canyon Road off I-5.



Officials said an outbuilding was burned and at least 15 structures along The Old Road are threatened.



The Old Road was closed to traffic from Gavin Canyon to Calgrove Boulevard. The I-5 was not closed.



There were no immediate reports of any injuries.