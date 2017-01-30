La Mina Cantina closes in NW Bakersfield, Sushi Bar applying for ownership

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - La Mina Cantina in NW Bakersfield has closed its doors.
The popular Mexican restaurant located on Brimhall Rd and Coffee Rd now has an application for new ownership posted on its doors.
Bocados Sushi Bar is trying to open in its place according to a public notice of application for ownership change posted on the building.
