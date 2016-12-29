Los Angeles Women's March to be held in January to promote solidarity

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - On Saturday, January 21, 2017, the Women's March will be in Los Angeles to walk in solidarity.

The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. It is a non-partisan and peaceful event.

The group says their reason for marching is "to support and inspire each other and to remind our great nation to respect, honor and protect our diversity and our freedoms. We believe change comes from taking positive, constructive action."

Held at Pershing Square, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is welcome to all people locally and nationally.