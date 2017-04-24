Mac and Cheese Festival comes to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 4th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest brought restaurants from around Kern County to CSUB. Each setting up a stand offering their take on mac and cheese. Some were desserts, one even a taco!

Once in the event, visitors could eat as much as they wanted, whenever they wanted. This fest is also a competition. Attendees can vote for their favorite dish by dropping a token into a container. The winner was revealed at the end of the day.

The title went to Countryside Grill with their Chile Verde mac and cheese. They won in 2016 and said "if it's not broke, don't fix it," and knew they would win again this year. Second place went to Cafe Med with the chili mac and cheese, and third place to Murray Family Farms with the strawberry cheesecake mac and cheese. Yes, you heard that right! It was a dessert dish!

If you want to see more from the event, stay tuned for a new "At The Table" episode coming later this week.