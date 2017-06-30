Man accused of killing fellow Tehachapi Prison employee extradited back to Kern County

Rigoberto Sanchez, the man accused of shooting and killing a fellow Tehachapi Prison employee, is now in Kern County.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Edwin Lima in May. Sanchez is also accused of shooting at his estranged wife. She was not hit.

After the shooting, Bakersfield Police say Sanchez fled to Mexico. He was caught in San Luis, Mexico before being handed over to officials in Yuma County, Arizona.

He was initially taken into custody in connection with burglary warrants. He allegedly burglarized the home where Lima was shot.

Sanchez initially had a court date in Yuma County in late July.

However, jail records now show that Sanchez is in Kern County custody.

He's set to be in court at 3 p.m. Monday.