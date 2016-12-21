Man arrested for firearm possession in East Bakersfield

Chloe Nordquist
10:45 PM, Dec 20, 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 34-year-old was arrested after police conducted a search of his East Bakersfield residence and found a loaded firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Reinoso was arrested for firearm and gang related charges.

He was also arrested for approbation violation pursuant to his Post Release Supervision status.

