Man arrested on firearm charges after traffic stop

3:43 PM, Apr 24, 2017

Assault Police Car Crime Generic

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAMONT, Calif. -

On Sunday, April 23rd at 12:30 am, Kern County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Rudy Portillo near S Main Street and 103rd Street in Lamont.

During the stop, Portillo was found to be in possession of ammunition and a loaded firearm.

 

An investigation revealed that Portillo was a convicted felon. Portillo was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for numerous traffic violations and felony charges of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and a loaded firearm.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News