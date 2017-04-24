Man arrested on firearm charges after traffic stop

LAMONT, Calif. -

On Sunday, April 23rd at 12:30 am, Kern County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Rudy Portillo near S Main Street and 103rd Street in Lamont.

During the stop, Portillo was found to be in possession of ammunition and a loaded firearm.

An investigation revealed that Portillo was a convicted felon. Portillo was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for numerous traffic violations and felony charges of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and a loaded firearm.