Man arrested with 8 stolen trailers and 10 firearms

On January 24, 2017, investigators from the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force served search warrants in Delano and Bakersfield as part of an ongoing trailer theft investigation.

Subsequently, eight suspected stolen trailers were seized, four of which have been returned to victims. Ten firearms were also seized which included three assault rifles with several high capacity magazines. The suspect, William Drakos (27), was arrested for weapons and auto theft related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

You can now send an anonymous text message to the Bakersfield Police Department.

It’s quick and it’s easy. Simply enter 274637 into your phone and text BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.

