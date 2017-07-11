Man claiming to be federally protected witness arrested

Bakersfield -

On July 10th, the Taft Police Department located a stolen vehicle out of the Los Angeles area in the Taft Heights area. Someone then entered the vehicle and drove off. As the vehicle began moving through downtown area of Taft a felony traffic stop was initiated by Taft Police Officers and KCSO Deputies.

Officers were able to arrest a man who identified himself as 36-year-old Joseph Mazzatelo of Lomita, CA.

Mazzatelo claimed he was a federally protected witness.

Officials said Mazzatelo allegedly lied about his identity. Investigators identified him as 36-year-old Joseph John Kedrowski of Minnesota.

The United States Marshal's Service was contacted and confirmed Mazzatelo aka Kedrowski is not a federally protected witness.

Kedrowski is also wanted by authorities in Florida and Minnesota for being an unlicensed Contractor, theft, embezzlement, and false identification to police.

Kedrowski will be transported to the Kern County Jail and held on bail for the grand theft auto, false identification to Taft Police Officers for a bail of $ $23,000. Bail for the charges in Florida are set at $14,000.

There is no extradition date set for Florida.