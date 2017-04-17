Man in critical condition after running red light at Ming, Haggin Oaks

6:12 AM, Apr 17, 2017

A man is in critical condition after he ran a red light in Southwest Bakersfield on Sunday.

According to Bakersfield Police, the man was headed west on Ming Avenue just before 9:30 Sunday night when he ran a red light turning onto Haggin Oaks. A car headed east on Ming collided with the car. A third vehicle ended up colliding with the two. 

Bakersfield Police say the driver of the car that ran the red light is in critical condition. 

