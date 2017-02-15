Man killed in Poso Creek crash suffered blunt head injuries

The Kern County Coroner's Office says the man killed in Poso Creek died of blunt head injuries.

The coroner's office released the cause of death for 21-year-old Michael Ray Eller on Wednesday morning.

Eller was in a car that left Round Mountain Road east of Granite Road, just north of Bakersfield, when it ended up in Poso Creek on Feb. 9.

A woman was also in the car at the time, but she was rescued.

The coroner's office has ruled the incident an accident.