Man not wearing helmet, crashes into car, later dies

5:28 AM, Apr 17, 2017
5:29 AM, Apr 17, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department says a man who was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a car was not wearing a helmet and was under the influence. 

BPD says the man was going north on Calle Lechuga on Sunday night when he ran a stop sign, crashing into a car at Via Contento. 

Police say the man on the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and the off-road motorcycle he was riding did not have lighting equipment. 

The man has not yet been identified. 

