Man not wearing helmet, crashes into car, later dies

The Bakersfield Police Department says a man who was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a car was not wearing a helmet and was under the influence.
BPD says the man was going north on Calle Lechuga on Sunday night when he ran a stop sign, crashing into a car at Via Contento.
Police say the man on the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and the off-road motorcycle he was riding did not have lighting equipment.
The man has not yet been identified.
More than a dozen runners from Kern County took part in Monday's Boston Marathon.
When it comes to starting a business in a small city in America, two Kern County cities rank low on a list released by WalletHub on Monday .
The company that owns Dollar General has been ordered to pay $1.12 million in a settlement after it was found the company mishandled…
There's currently slowing on southbound Interstate 5 near Taft Highway after an SUV collided with a semi truck Monday morning.