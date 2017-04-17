Man not wearing helmet, crashes into car, later dies

The Bakersfield Police Department says a man who was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a car was not wearing a helmet and was under the influence.

BPD says the man was going north on Calle Lechuga on Sunday night when he ran a stop sign, crashing into a car at Via Contento.

Police say the man on the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and the off-road motorcycle he was riding did not have lighting equipment.

The man has not yet been identified.