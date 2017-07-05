Man pleas no contest to child porn possession charges

Joseph Barton-Mete was sentenced today to 3 years probation and counseling. Barton-Mete also has to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Joseph Barton-Mete plead no contest to one charge of possession of matter depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct on Tuesday.

Officers seized computers from the man’s home in 2015. They were sent to the FBI to be analyzed and Barton-Mete was arrested in 2016.

He is being held on $20,000 bail and will be sentenced June 28.

