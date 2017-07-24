Man and woman jump into Kern River in attempt to avoid arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (July 24, 2017): Bakersfield Police said the man who was rescued from the Kern River Monday has been arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Officials said around 11:52 a.m. officers were dispatched to Rancheria Road and Highway 178 for a report of two suspects burglarizing a vehicle.

As officers arrived they observed two suspects, Ronald Valdovinos (30) and Shellena Bonales (34) hiding behind bushes near the Kern River.

Both suspects jumped into the river to avoid apprehension and Bonales was able to grab ahold of a tree that was in the water.

She was later rescued by the victim of the burglarized vehicle who had a kayak and safety equipment.

Valdovinos continued down river and was eventually rescued by the Bakersfield Fire Department's Search and Rescue Team.

Both Valdovinos and Bonales were later arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for vehicle burglary and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

