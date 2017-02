Bakersfield Police were dispatched to a man down in the roadway at 22nd and H St. just after 6:30a.m. Sunday morning.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Police said when they arrived they found a man suffering from moderate injuries after apparently being hit by a vehicle.

The man was transported to Kern Medical.

Officers said there is no suspect information or vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.