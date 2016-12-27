Many residents awoke to find their white vehicle had been tagged with graffiti

Clear
The day after Christmas, several Northeast Bakersfield residents woke up to their cars covered in graffiti.
Several residents in Northeast Bakersfield awoke to an unpleasant post-Christmas gift.
Multiple white vehicles in the area were tagged with graffiti, including inappropriate images and cryptic messages.
The spray painting appeared to be random, with several other white cars in the neighborhood not being touched.
Residents that spoke to 23ABC said they will not park their cars on the street and will install security cameras to catch the taggers in action.
All the owners were able to have their vehicles detailed and the paint was removed.
