McCarthy approves funding for Meadows Field Runway

The Department of Transportation announced that the Meadows Field Runway Rehabilitation Project was awarded $11,269,708.00. This grant, supported by Congressman Kevin McCarthy, is the third and final phase of a grant package from The Department of Transportation.

McCarthy released the following statement on the final piece to this grant:

“Meadows Field Airport has long been the gateway to the Central Valley. It is the site where we welcome family and friends, and where business is introduced to the bounty our community offers. This activity however has taken its toll on the airport’s infrastructure – particularly the runway. To ensure travelers arrive and depart safely, it is imperative our infrastructure is updated. That is why I am pleased the Department of Transportation has completed this grant process and approved the final phase of the runway rehabilitation project, something that reflects the hard work, patience, and leadership of Richard Strickland and the entire team at Kern County Airports to bring this project to fruition. With renewed infrastructure we will continue to be the place people come to in the Valley.”

This grant will be used to improve the runway at Meadows Field Airport.

