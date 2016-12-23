McFarland Police Department delivering Christmas dinners to families in need

Zuriel Loving
8:57 AM, Dec 23, 2016
Thinkstock
McFARLAND, Calif. -
The McFarland Police Department will be providing food baskets to 15 families in the community on December 23, 2016.
 
The officers and staff will be giving out the baskets to ensure less fortunate families will have food for Christmas dinner. They'l be handing the dinners out from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
 

Local News