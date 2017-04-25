Michael Phelps to be featured guest speaker at Voices of Inspiration event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – World champion swimmer and 28-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is coming to town.

Phelps will be a guest speaker at this year’s “Voices of Inspiration” fundraising event, organized by Hoffman Hospice.

All proceeds from the event support Hoffman Hospice, a facility that helps provide patient and family care to those in need, regardless of their terminal diagnosis or ability to pay.

Tonight’s event at the Rabobank Theater and Convention Center will include dinner, a live and silent auction, entertainment, and several surprises.

This is the third year in a row that this event has had a sports theme. Last year’s guest speaker was former NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning.