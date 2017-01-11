Mimi's Cafe to permanently close in Southwest Bakersfield

Zuriel Loving
11:45 AM, Jan 11, 2017
12:01 PM, Jan 11, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mimi's Cafe on California Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield permanently closed its doors.

A sign on the front door stated that the Bakersfield location has closed. There has been no further information from the company as to why the restaurant is closing.

The restaurant had previously been closed by Kern Public Health in February 2016 due to the mishandling of food but reopened shortly after.

