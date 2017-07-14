Neighborhood with bad luck in Bakersfield?

Some Bakersfield residents are saying their neighborhood is *bad luck*. Several burglaries have been reported on their street and they don't know why. 23ABC's Adam Bowles went to Northwest Bakersfield with the story.

Burglaries have been occurring constantly on Veneto Street in Bakersfield. Cars have been broken into, mailboxes, garages, etc have been getting robbed at an alarming rate.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 7 thefts have occurred in only a few months. Residents have wondered if this is a 'Bad Luck' neighborhood.

If you see any crime or any suspicious activity on Veneto street, you are encouraged to contact BPD so they can finally end the crime spree.