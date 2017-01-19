New Bakersfield City School District contract includes pay raises, additional workdays

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield City School District teachers are expected to approve a new contract Wednesday, which includes pay raises and three additional workdays to their calendar.
The Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association would receive a 4% pay increase for this school year, a 3% hike the following year, and a one-time 2% bonus for this year.
The tentative agreement will be sent to the BCSD Board for approval later this month.
The deal, which was struck on Friday, equates to an average of $4,000 extra dollars per year for each teacher over a three year period.
23ABC checked in with the Kern County Sheriff's Office to see if extra precautions are being taken by local deputies due to weather.
The Polar Bear Plunge scheduled for January 21 at McMurtrey Aquatic Center in downtown Bakersfield has been canceled due to construction…
An inmate at the California Correctional Institution was found unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday afternoon.