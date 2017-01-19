New Bakersfield City School District contract includes pay raises, additional workdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield City School District teachers are expected to approve a new contract Wednesday, which includes pay raises and three additional workdays to their calendar.

The Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association would receive a 4% pay increase for this school year, a 3% hike the following year, and a one-time 2% bonus for this year.

The tentative agreement will be sent to the BCSD Board for approval later this month.

The deal, which was struck on Friday, equates to an average of $4,000 extra dollars per year for each teacher over a three year period.