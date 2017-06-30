UPDATE: 5 p.m.

A federal judge has blocked the California law that would have banned magazines holding more than 10 bullets.

The state of guns in California is about to change with a new law set to take effect July 1st that limits the amount of ammo in a magazine to 10 rounds.

The law, which was passed last year, requires firearms regardless of make and model to meet the requirement.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the law does not stop criminals from illegally possessing higher capacity magazines, instead negatively affecting people who use the gun for self-defense.

"There's no magic number if your home in the middle of the night and somebody kicks your front door in, somebody kicks your back door in, how many rounds you are going to need," Sheriff Youngblood said.

"Is it 3? 4? 9? We don't know."

Local gun stores like The Armory on District Boulevard are manufacturing equipment that will help gun enthusiasts comply with the new law but ensure quicker access to replacing magazines.