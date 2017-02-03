Northwest Bakersfield resident catches apartment burglary on video

12:17 AM, Feb 3, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield resident's apartment was burglarized while they were out of town, and the whole incident was caught on film.

The above footage was submitted to us by the residents of the apartment and shows the burglar walking in to the room and taking multiple items.

The burglary occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday in apartments off Brimhall Road.

This is the second time their place has been broken into, according to the resident.

BPD is currently investigating the incident.

