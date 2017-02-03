Northwest Bakersfield resident catches apartment burglary on video

Light rain
HI: 67°
LO: 53°
HI: 64°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
Surveillance of NW Bako burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield resident's apartment was burglarized while they were out of town, and the whole incident was caught on film.
The above footage was submitted to us by the residents of the apartment and shows the burglar walking in to the room and taking multiple items.
The burglary occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday in apartments off Brimhall Road.
This is the second time their place has been broken into, according to the resident.
BPD is currently investigating the incident.
UPDATE (Feb. 3, 2017, 8:00 a.m.): Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for a man with a gun in the area near Foothill High School.
Lady Antebellum is returning to Bakersfield in their You Look Good World Tour!
Caliente Union School District has closed Piute Mountain School again.
Updated 6:15am: Bakersfield Police have released new details in the incident giving an idea of what happened last night.