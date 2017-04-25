Officials saw a rise in tailgate trunk thefts in early 2017

Partly Cloudy
HI: 71°
LO: 54°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tailgate trunk thefts rose at the beginning of the year, according to Bakersfield police.
Officials saw a rise at the end of January in to February. Most of the offenses occurred in the south zone of the city, and some occurred in the Central or North parts of Bakersfield.
Officials haven't seen a major increase since March.
23ABC News/KERO-TV has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.
A train reportedly hit a pedestrian at Shafter Avenue and Central in Shafter.
Tailgate trunk thefts rose at the beginning of the year, according to Bakersfield police.
Former KCSO deputy Nicolas John Clerico took a plea deal in a case involving a 2014 fatal accident in Oildale.