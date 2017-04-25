Officials saw a rise in tailgate trunk thefts in early 2017

1:55 PM, Apr 25, 2017
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tailgate trunk thefts rose at the beginning of the year, according to Bakersfield police.

Officials saw a rise at the end of January in to February. Most of the offenses occurred in the south zone of the city, and some occurred in the Central or North parts of Bakersfield.

Officials haven't seen a major increase since March.

