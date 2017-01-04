Oil prices on the rise, crude oil trading at $52.50 a barrel

1:50 PM, Jan 4, 2017
24 mins ago
oil | barrel | opec
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

U.S. crude oil is trading at $52.50 a barrel Wednesday, up 17 cents from yesterday.

Brent crude is trading at $55.68 a barrel.

The gains were due to an expected tightening of oil supplies as major producers like OPEC plan to cut crude output from this month.

Oil prices are on the rise as Saudi Arabia looks to increase their prices for crude oil as part of a deal with OPEC.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News