Truck driver dies after crash on southbound Highway 99 near Herring Road

UPDATE (Dec. 21, 2016, 8:42 a.m.): One lane is closed again from this morning's fatal accident on southbound Highway 99 near Herring Road.

It is unclear when the lane will reopen.

A truck driver is dead after veering off to the right where the vehicle left the road and crashed into barbed wire fencing on the west shoulder.

The vehicle continued driving southbound until it overturned and landed on its left side. The driver was pinned in and died from his injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

The driver worked for Olden Camp, a local milk company, and the crash caused about 80 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill on the right shoulder. The company has been notified.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the traffic crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.