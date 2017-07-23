One person rescued, one missing in Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff's Office rescued one man and are searching for another after they were both stranded in the Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground.

Rescue crews say they responded to the campground at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday for reports of two swimmers in distress; when they got there, they found one man stranded on a rock. The man was rescued, and informed rescue crews that his 27-year-old nephew went underwater as he tried to pull him onto the rock.

Crews were unable to find the missing man on Saturday. They say the search has been suspended and will resume tomorrow.