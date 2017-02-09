Panama-Buena Vista Union School District "Music Makers" to perform at Rabobank Arena on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is hosting their 33rd Annual Junior High "Music Makers" Music Festival Concert on Thursday February 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center.
 
Admission is free!
 
The P-BVUSD "Music Makers" Concert will feature over 900 young band, choral and orchestral musicians on stage with all five junior high schools in the P-BVUSD will be represented: Actis, Stonecreek, Tevis, Thompson, and Warren Junior High Schools.
 
Join the students as they perform a variety of music from Queen to Coldplay to the Beatles.

