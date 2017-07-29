Parade, fiesta in Delano this weekend to celebrate Filipino culture

Natalie Tarangioli
9:51 PM, Jul 28, 2017
DELANO, Calif. - The city of Delano is celebrating Filipino culture this weekend with a parade and barrio fiesta. 

The Philippine Weekend Grand Parade starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. in downtown Delano. 

The barrio fiesta runs from 11 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Avenue Park. 

There will be cultural dances, live music, kiddie rides and food.

